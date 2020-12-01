Black women are 16 times more likely to be falsely identified than white men by Lockport’s AEGIS facial recognition system.
That's according to an independent audit released earlier this year by the New York Education Department that measured the accuracy of the system sold to the Lockport School District by Canadian-based SN Technologies System.
Ben Schaefer, media strategist for the New York Civil Liberties Union, said his organization has filed two suits against the NYSED. The first, through Freedom of Information, has produced documents that include the report issued in June by the accounting firm of Freed Maxick.
“We reached a settlement in the FOIL suit last week that was finalized on Nov. 19,” Schaefer said. “We received a trove of documents that we're beginning to parse through now.”
According to a report on Vice, there are numerous technical issues with SN Technologies’ AEGIS face and weapons detection system, including its propensity for misidentifying objects like broom handles as guns.
The other pending NYCLU suit challenges the NYSED's approval of the Lockport City School District's facial recognition program and is slated to be heard beginning this month in Albany.
Schaefer said the report, “basically confirms that SN Tech — the company that sold the facial recognition technology to the school district — had been misleading the schools on the ability of its technology to work.
“Cameras misidentified Black people at far greater rate than white people,” Schaefer said.
According to the audit, “management's assertions are fairly stated, in all material respects,” except for the following:
• Regarding the assertion that Black males are two times more likely than white males to have a false match, audited results indicate that the false match rate for Black males is closer to four times more likely than white males, resulting in one false match for every 25,000 matches found.
• Regarding the SN Tech's assertion that Black females are 10 times more likely than white males to have a false match in the system, audited results indicate that the false match rate for Black females is 16 times more likely than white males, resulting in one false match for every 6,250 matches.
The New York State Legislature passed legislation to impose a moratorium on facial recognition surveillance. The bills, sponsored by Assembly Member Monica Wallace and State Sen. Brian Kavanagh, both Democrats, await Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's signature or veto.
In 2018, the LCSD spent $1.4 million allocated through the state's Smart Schools Bond Act to acquire and install one of the first facial and object recognition security systems in the entire country. The system relied on the Aegis software suite created by Canadian-based SN Tech.
The facial recognition software works by using a database of flagged individuals and sending an alert to district personnel when a flagged person is detected on school property.
State education and Lockport school district officials have indicated that students are not eligible to be included in the system's database of unwanted persons, which means no student data is currently being used.
NYCLU disagrees, however, arguing that student data is used to verify when someone is not in the database. Their suit contends that the state education department erred in claiming, in a November 2019 letter, that the system doesn't use student data.
School Superintendent Michelle Bradley could not be reached for comment.
