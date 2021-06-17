Niagara Pride continues its celebration of Pride Month with its online Pride Art Auction fundraiser, an interfaith service and upcoming unveiling of the new Rainbow Garden.
During Niagara Pride’s WNY Shopping With Pride, held earlier this month, local artist James Konidis (owner of James.Kreate in Buffalo) created a one-of-a-kind Pride art piece which he donated to Niagara Pride to help raise funds for the organization. This piece, a resin treated window with a Pride motif, along with another of his framed prints, are part of the online PRIDE Art Auction being hosted by Niagara Pride. Several other donated pieces, including photographs, paintings, and prints are also available for bid. The auction runs until 9 p.m. Saturday and can be accessed at https://www.32auctions.com/niagaraprideartauction. Proceeds from the auction will go to help fund 2021 and 2022 Niagara Pride community programming.
In addition, Niagara Pride will be sponsoring an LGBTQ+ Affirming Interfaith Service at 2 p.m. on June 27 in Oppenheim Park (Shelter 4). This event is an opportunity to participate in an affirming service and learn more about the various LGBTQ+ accepting faiths. Participants will include Rev. Susan Frawley (Unitarian Universalist), Rev. Michael Keicher (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), Rev. Patrick Bradley (Episcopalian), Rev. Laura Norris-Buisch (Presbyterian) and Monk D. Wilkes Alexander (Buddhist). Each of the clergy will read an inspirational work, including scripture, that is meaningful to their religious tradition, and offer prayers and blessings to the attendees and the LGBTQ+ community. After the service, clergy will be available to discuss their religious perspective with those who attend and explain more about their religion. The event is open to all. Dress will be casual and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Finally, Niagara Pride will unveil its newly created LGBTQ+ Rainbow Garden in Niagara Falls. The garden space will serve as a way of honoring all the LGBTQ+ individuals and families throughout Niagara County and will be a reminder that the LGBTQ+ community is another integral thread in the rich and diverse tapestry that is the Niagara County.
Power City Eatery has donated the use of their garden space for this project. Volunteers broke ground and began planting on June 5. The unveiling ceremony, being held on at 1 p.m. on June 28. In addition, Old Falls Street will be decorated in rainbow banners and Niagara Falls will be illuminated in the Rainbow Pride colors at 9 p.m. that night. The Falls will be lit up three times that evening for 15 minutes at a time at 9, 10 and 11 p.m. June 28 marks the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the events scheduled for this day pay tribute to the birth of the LGBTQ+ rights movement.
For more information about Niagara Pride or any of the aforementioned event, visit www.niagarapride.org or email Niagara Pride at info@niagarapride.org or call 298-7656.
