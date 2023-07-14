TOWN OF NIAGARA — New York State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal crash of an all-terrain vehicle on an off-road path in the 5100 block of Lockport Road.
The crash occurred around 4:17 p.m. Friday, when witnesses say the rider of an ATV hit an obstruction on the path, which caused his vehicle to roll over. The rider on the ATV, identified only as a 41-year-old man, was pinned underneath the ATV after it rolled-over.
Witnesses to the crash were able to free the man from underneath the vehicle. He was placed in the bed of a pickup truck, which was able to drive down the path from the crash site.
The victim was then driven to the entrance to the path, off of Lockport Road, where firefighters and paramedics arrived and began administering first aid. First responders were unable to stabilize the rider’s condition and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation detectives are leading the probe of the crash. They said their investigation is ongoing.
