A Falls attorney, with a family history of service in the courts, has announced her intention to seek a seat on the Falls City Court.
Attorney Jenelle L. Faso said Friday that she will be a candidate to succeed Chief Niagara Falls City Court Judge Mark Violante in 2021. Violante will reach the state's mandatory retirement age next year and will be required to retire from the bench.
Faso began her legal career, in her words, "later in life." She first served as a court clerk in the Niagara Town Court and then worked as a dispatcher and dispatch supervisor at the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years.
While working full time at the sheriff’s office, she attended Niagara University to finish both her bachelors and masters degrees. Faso then attended the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School full time.
She has been practicing law since 2011 and has handled what she estimates are thousands of cases in the federal, state, city and town courts.
"The majority of my practice is in the Niagara Falls City Court, where I have handled several thousand cases since 2011," Faso said in her announcement.
Her private practice, based in the Falls, focuses primarily on criminal matters, including misdemeanors and felonies. She has handled hundreds of cases in Niagara County Court, were she also serves as a public defender, assigned to represent indigent defendants.
Faso has also handled family law matters in Niagara County Family Court and matrimonial cases in State Supreme Court.
“My clients have put their faith in me for years, and have entrusted me with important legal matters in challenging situations," Faso said. "My record of legal experience and accomplishment speaks for itself. I promise to continue to be fair, honest, hardworking and use my vast experience to help people in the City of Niagara Falls.”
Faso is a member of several charitable and civic organizations, including the Niagara County Bar Association, the American Legion and the Niagara County Police and Judges Executive Conference. In addition, she is also a board member for Phi Alpha Delta, and supports the Lord’s Day Dinner, and other non-profit organizations.
She is the daughter of Niagara Town Court Justice James J. Faso, Sr., and the sister of City Court Judge James J. Faso, Jr.
Faso said she will be seeking the endorsements of all the major and minor political parties.
