LOCKPORT — While numbers of new positive cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County rose by more than 1,000 this week, Director of Health Dan Stapleton said he believes the region is at the high water mark in this latest surge.
Noting that Western New York numbers tend to follow statewide numbers a couple days later, Stapleton said he sees a similar pattern forming.
“We follow those numbers. If that continues to be true, then we’ll continue to go down from now,” he said. “But the one thing this has taught us is not to get overly confident because this is a challenge.”
On Wednesday, health officials announced 4,035 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara County, up from 2,916 cases the week before.
One of the challenges are more variants making themselves known, the newest being in France where the virus has at least 30 mutations.
“What we do know from the data from the state is that Delta is going down and the percentage of Omicron is going up,” Stapleton said. “There’s such a thing as a typical pandemic. You usually see a couple of waves at the biggest surge, but this is new. There’s a reason they call it (COVID-19) a novel variant. It’s because we knew it was different from what we’ve dealt with in the past. … There will be multiple strains and the ones that have the most mutations are the ones they focus on.”
Stapleton noted that the variant in France is not in the U.S. as of yet and he believes there will be the benefit of seeing how other countries deal with it before it does arrive.
Hospitalization numbers in Western New York are also favorable.
“The hospitals are doing better with capacity than they were,” Stapleton said, noting Mount St. Mary’s in Lewiston’s bed availability went down to 3%, but Eastern Niagara Hospital’s bed availability is up to 56% of total capacity.
“If you look at the region of Western New York, the numbers (for hospitalization) have really improved,” he said.
Schools also continue to be a priority for Stapleton who noted that there are changes coming from the CDC and the state. He said the DOH is working closely with the districts and continues to get the information parents need out to them.
“We continue to make sure we have plans for the next thing that’s coming, and be prepared for it,” he said. “That’s what we’ve done along. We don’t want things to come as a surprise to the public – to our elected leaders. We want to make sure we’re prepared for anything that happens.”
Stapleton said his department has trained and has planned for any kind of public health issue.
“We don’t wait for things to happen before we plan,” he said. “There’s plans that we’ve talked about from the start. We’ve used parts of that plan throughout this, whether it’s for our vaccination clinics, whether it’s for contact tracing, whatever it may be. This is what we’ve been doing in our department since the very first day it started, and public health has been doing this for a couple hundred years. It’s just more advanced now.”
Currently, Stapleton said the part of the plan being utilized now is, “Personal responsibility.”
“We’re talking about how we have so many new positives and that we can’t handle them the way we have been, so we need to do things different,” he said.
One of those things is for COVID-19 positive cases to go online to the Niagara County website (niagaracounty.com) and print out the orders they need to give their employer. Stapleton said that because there are now at-home tests, people can self-report themselves on the county website, as well.
“Because we can’t do it all on our own, we need to work together in partnership,” he said. “To make sure people get what they need so they can isolate, so they get in touch with their close contacts. We define what those are on our website.”
The end result of everything that’s being done, said Stapleton, is to have COVID-19 become something that measles and mumps are in our society.
“We’re at a point between counting every single case, quarantining people and isolating and moving toward an endemic, but we’re in the middle and the middle is a little chaotic,” he said. “People are unsure, but we’re moving towards an endemic phase and endemic means we’ll be following this like we do for dozens of commutable diseases that the health department already follows. So, we’ll add this to that list.
“It’s a natural progression that we’re moving towards right now.”
Lastly, but important according to Stapleton is to be careful of the seasonal flu this year.
“We’re concerned by a virulent, aggressive flu season,” Stapleton said, noting 36,000 people die in the U.S. from the flu each year.
“People need to take the precautions by getting vaccinated," he said. "It kills the young and old and we don't want people to lose sight of that.”
