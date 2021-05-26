Tony Lasher does not sell bikes. He shares them.
Those who drive by Lasher’s Automotive, a collision shop at Military and Lockport roads, may have noticed the bikes. They are arranged in neat groups around his building and there are dozens on display.
Lasher loves it when people come into the shop to talk about the bikes, mostly Schwinns. It makes him happy when people admire the bikes, and he’s happy to let them take a ride. But don’t try to buy one. He finds it hard to part with any of them.
“We started out with two. We’re up to about 80 right now. And 90 percent of them are Schwinns,” he said.
It may be a bit of an obsession, but it might not be his fault. “People come in here and they love them and it inspires me to get more,” he explained.
Lasher knows that the bikes — all of them — represent many things to many people. Perhaps it’s that bikes represent the best times of childhood when many kids got their first taste of freedom the moment they rode off without training wheels or a parent’s guiding hand. The world opened on when kids got on their bikes.
Lasher’s bikes include a whole lineup of Hollywood Schwinns and Flying Stars from the 1930s and up. For those who know Schwinns, that’s a big deal. There is a herd of banana seat bikes kids used to love for the extra room they provided for ridesharing. There’s even Schwinns with those bikes with stick shifts that gave kids their first taste of “four on the floor.”
Beyond the Schwinns, there’s a JC Higgins bike, from Sears, that a loyal and generous customer gave to Lasher after her husband died. And during a recent conversation about his collection, Tom Salverson of Niagara Falls walked in to show Lasher a bike that folded up. Lasher was like a kid on Christmas as he checked out the ride and told the guy that such bikes are often used by those with boats who need an easy way to travel when docked.
Lasher, a father of three, also has a two-seater on display that his girlfriend gave him for Father’s Day, and there’s a couple of unicycles, too. The place is a wonderland for bike lovers.
His dream? A bike museum. So he doesn’t have to push all the bikes out each morning.
Employees like Kris Kumrow, his mechanic, help Lasher get the bikes out each day before they start working on cars. “I wasn’t sure about it at first but I actually enjoy it now,” Krumrow said. “People that stop, a lot of them have really cool stories about when they were kids. It brings back a lot of memories for people.”
Lasher doesn’t want to be like those collectors who hide their treasures away so no one ever gets to enjoy them. That’s why he drags the bike out each day in a process that takes about an hour.
Other bikes hang like museum pieces from the ceiling in the shop. The dream is to one day open a bike museum so everyone can enjoy Lasher’s collection.
Meanwhile, those who come in for a free ride should be prepared, he said. “You might want to bring a helmet. And if you want to take one of these unicycles for a ride, you might want to bring some elbow and kneepads because it might take a few tries to get that thing rolling.”
