Two local fire companies will receive a portion of $3.6 million in federal funds for protective gear, training and supplies.
St. Johnsburg Fire Co. in Wheatfield is set to receive $194,229 while South Lockport Fire Co. will receive $157,778. In all, 33 fire departments across the state were awarded funds through the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.
The AFG and SAFER grant programs are administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to purchase essential equipment and help them increase the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities.
The grants are awarded on a competitive basis to the applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need.
