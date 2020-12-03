Citing reports that a technology company misled the Lockport City School District on the accuracy of a multi-million-dollar facial recognition system it purchased, a state assemblywoman is once again calling for a statewide moratorium on facial recognition systems in schools.
Assemblywoman Monica Wallace of south Buffalo has introduced legislation to impose a moratorium on use of facial recognition and other biometric identification technology in schools, pending further study by the New York Department of Education.
“Reports showing that SN Technologies misled Lockport City School District administrators on the accuracy of its facial recognition system show exactly why my legislation is critical,” she said, adding, “Although the company convinced the school district to spend millions of taxpayer dollars on facial recognition technology it claimed had near perfect accuracy, we now know that was false.”
A recent study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology shows that SN Technologies’ facial recognition algorithm is racially biased, misidentifying Black males four times more than white males and Black females 16 times more often.
“Even more disturbing is evidence showing that the software misidentifies ordinary objects as firearms,” Wallace said.
“Because the system is set up to automatically alert police when it detects what it believes to be a firearm, it is not difficult to see how a SWAT team rushing to a purported school shooting in reliance on this software can cause the very tragedy it is seeking to avert. It’s no wonder that so many families, especially Black parents, are outraged and deeply fearful that this system will lead to a dangerous accident in the school.
New York Civil Liberties Union filed two suits against the state education department relative to the Lockport district’s camera system. One, involving the release of documents through freedom of information, was settled last month. The second suit challenges the state education department’s approval of the Lockport district’s use of the system.
In a shocking report published this week by Vice Media Group, there are numerous technical issues with SN Technologies’ Aegis software suite-powered facial and and object recognition system, “including its propensity for misidentifying objects like broom handles as guns.”
The New York State Legislature in July approved a moratorium on facial recognition-based surveillance systems in schools. The bill, sponsored by Wallace and State Sen. Brian Kavanagh, both Democrats, awaits Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s signature or veto. If the bill is signed, the Lockport district would be forced to shut down its system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.