Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales.