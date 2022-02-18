Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy. Snow will taper off and end this morning leading to cloudy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 30F with temps falling to near 20. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 10F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.