ALBANY — Two years after lawmakers legalized the possession and consumption of cannabis, Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers not to get behind the wheel if they are stoned on weed.
The occasion is a national unofficial marijuana holiday known as 420, a codeword for marijuana first popularized by fans of the Grateful Dead rock band, and celebrated each year on April 20.
But as some law enforcement officials see it, state policymakers swerved into the wrong lane when they decided to move forward with legalizing pot before giving police the tools to measure whether a driver was wheeling about while buzzed on marijuana.
“If you can’t hold a person who’s operating a vehicle while high accountable, then the ability to prevent that from happening again is greatly impacted,” said J. Anthony Jordan, president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York and the chief prosecutor in Washington County.
While scores of police officers have received training as drug recognition experts, allowing them to make the observations beneficial to prosecutions for driving while impaired by drugs, those experts are not always immediately available when a driver suspected of being under the influence of cannabis has been pulled over, Jordan said.
Public safety would benefit if police had access to a type of cannabis detection device akin to the Breathalyzer used to measure blood alcohol levels, Jordan said. But he lamented no such device is yet available from the scientific community, leaving the onus on the testimony of police drug recognition experts.
New York legalized marijuana in 2021 after state officials became familiar with the fact that states that were the first to end cannabis prohibition and tax pot products were raking in huge sums of new revenue.
Sen. Patrick Galllivan, R-Elba, noted the New York legislation required the state Department of Health to complete a study of technologies that could be used to detect cannabis impairment in drivers by the close of 2022.
Last September, the Department of Health released a request for information to gain an understanding on the state of research into that area. Officials are now in the process of evaluating the information that has been gleaned, said an agency spokeswoman, Cadence Acquaviva.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond recalled the state Sheriffs Association urged lawmakers to “pump the brakes and let the technology catch up” before giving the green light to legalizing pot in New York. Marijuana remains a banned substance under federal law.
“For a police officer to become certified as a drug recognition expert is a very grueling training process,” DuMond said. “It takes a lot of time and it takes a lot of money.”
To allow marijuana consumption before a reliable testing device is available to police agencies, the sheriff said, effectively gives drivers a pass to drive under the influence of pot even though doing so is against state law.
With state-sanctioned cannabis shops now being licensed in every region of New York, DuMond said he is very concerned about the impacts that the ingestion of edible cannabis products will have on traffic safety. Unlike weed that is being smoked, the edible products do not create a stench that could tip off a patrol officer that the drug was being used by the occupants of a vehicle.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in a 2021 report, found crash rates increased in states that legalized recreational use and retail sales of marijuana. But whether marijuana availability increased crash risks for individual drivers remained uncertain, the institute noted.
Patrick Phelan, executive director of the New York State Association of Police Chiefs, said state policymakers were being “reckless” when they sanctioned the use and retail sale of marijuana before nailing down a plan for protecting the public from drivers high on weed.
Phelan became certified as a drug recognition expert during his previous career with the Greece Police Department.
“For alcohol, we have a roadside breath screen to assist an officer with this determination as to whether or not the driver is intoxicated,” Phelan said. “And then at the station house, you have a breath test that can determine the level of intoxication of the driver. And there’s also an agreed upon alcohol content to indicate intoxication. But we have no roadside screen for marijuana. We have no stationhouse tests for marijuana. The only test we have is a blood test and even with the blood tests you have no agreed upon level of intoxication. We don’t have any method to prove intoxication.”
Hochul, in a statement, called drug-impaired driving “a reckless, dangerous choice that puts everyone on our roadways at risk.”
She said state and local police will step up enforcement efforts targeting drugged drivers Thursday.
State officials organized six drug recognition training sessions for police in 2022, adding 99 officers to the ranks of certified experts and boosting the statewide total to 432. Plans call for more than 100 additional drug recognition experts to be added before year’s end.
But Gallivan, the former Erie County sheriff and a former State Police supervisor, said with nearly 12 million licensed drivers in New York, there still won’t be enough officers with the specialized training to safeguard the public from drivers willing to get behind the wheel after smoking pot.
With marijuana legalization, Gallivan said, the state took an approach of “doing this and then we’ll figure it out as we go.”
“Obviously,” the senator added, “it’s created problems.”
