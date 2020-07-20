Artpark will host a special event to unveil its Native American Peace Garden on Aug. 1.
It's part of the Lewiston facility’s new adapted Strawberry Moon Festival celebrating the Native American traditions and culture that are deeply rooted in Artpark’s grounds and surrounding region.
The concept and initial design of the garden is the brainchild of Michele-Elise Burnett of Kakekalanicks Consultancy and brought to life by a Native team from the Tuscarora reservation made up of Brian Printup, who finalized the design, and Rene Rickard, Vince Schiffert and Violet Printup. The free event at 3 p.m. Aug. 1 is open to the public and will adhere to current public health guidelines.
The Native American Peace Garden is located in the Lower Park (South 4th Street entrance). Designed in the sacred shape of the Turtle, this garden will be a place for people from all Four Quadrants of the Medicine Wheel to come in unity and friendship. Overlooking the beautiful Niagara River, this healing garden will not only offer visitors the opportunity to relax and reflect in a peaceful setting but will also act as an on-going Native American outdoor land-based classroom with many Strawberry Moon Festival programs to be offered in the future.
The celebration will begin with the traditional Thanksgiving Address, songs and a special Wampum Belt Gifting ceremony to Artpark by Dr. Joe Stahlman, Director of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum, and Richard Hamell, Professor Emeritus of Monroe Community College. The program will also feature storytelling, music and other performances, and special talks / Q&A sessions.
This program joins a robust season of programming adapted for COVID-19, yet still offering a multitude of meaningful and enjoyable ways for the public to experience Artpark. These programs include the Music in the Woods Series, Art of Walking, Fairy House Festival, and Drive-In Films. Artpark also offers public art installations, the Percussion Garden, walking trails, fishing, and other opportunities for recreation and relaxation open daily from dawn until dusk.
Visit www.artpark.net for further information.
