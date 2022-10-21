The 2022 season was a good one for Artpark.
The state park put on 271 events since May, bringing in close to 150,000 visitors, a 156% increase from 2021, though that season was not a full season. It contributed an estimated economic impact of $10 million, according to Artpark officials.
President Sonia Clark and Vice-President Dave Wedekindt said they were confident that audiences would return now that COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Some events that were postponed due to the pandemic went ahead this year, contributing to more activities.
“This year was a return to form,” Wedekindt said. “A lot artists wanted to work throughout the summer and wanted to get back on the road. That contributed to the increase in numbers and attendance.”
Throughout the season, Artpark employed 362 staff and 74 volunteers who supported 967 artists and their touring teams throughout the season.
Programming throughout the season included 21 rock & pop concerts in the amphitheater, 10 shows on the mainstage theater, 3 outdoor festivals, and over 180 workshops, classes and performances on park grounds. While featuring local acts from the nearby Haudenosaunee territories and Buffalo’s artistic community, seven foreign countries (France, Canada, South Korea, Argentina, England, Ukraine, and Georgia) were represented.
The season saw a strong audience return to events like the Strawberry Moon Festival, the New Music in the Park series, the Artpark Fairy House Festival, and the Free Family Series, and returning artists from around the world. Major concerts from this year included Barenaked Ladies, Earth, Wind & Fire, Elvis Costello, and Boy George & Culture Club.
Artpark also reported 500 new donors this season, an increase in board giving by 12%, and nine new program grants were received.
Artpark announced its officers serving on the Board of Directors, which were shared at its annual meeting on Oct. 12 at the Park Country Club. Re-elected to their roles were Joanne Bauer as chairman, Christopher Leardini as vice-chairman, Vincent Agnello as secretary, and Stephen Turner as treasurer. Don Boswell, a retired president of WNED-TV & Radio in Buffalo, was elected as a new board member.
Re-elected to the board of directors were Angelo, Allison Appoloney, Bauer, Jason Bridges, Michael Hickey, Michael McInerney, Daniel Montante, Edward Perlman Esq., Pamela Priest, Duncan Smith and Turner.
Those elected to the advisory council for a one-year term include Steve Broderick, Alison Lyle, Thomas Bridges, Angelo Morinello, Daniel Cantara III, Robert Ortt, Terry Collesano, Sophia Smith, Thomas Fatta, Richard Solar, Brian Geary, Lorie L. Washout, Pamela Jacobs-Vogt, Anne Welch, Seymour Knox IV, and Rebecca Wydysh.
Artpark staff is working on its schedule for next year’s events, with the first events planned to be announced as soon as next week and more will roll out as soon as they are confirmed.
“We want next season to be as full and diverse as it was a number of years ago,” Clark said.
