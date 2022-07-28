If you are looking for something to do in Niagara County this weekend, Artpark in Lewiston has you covered.
The venue is offering 12 events over a four-day period, starting on Friday and running through Monday.
Planned performances and activities include:
● Wine & Wheels (4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. This event is sold out)
Clay studio classes for adults
● “Weird Al” Yankovic with special guest Emo Philips (8 p.m., Friday)
The biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time brings his “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” to the Artpark Mainstage Theater. Limited tickets remaining.
● Indigenous Ways Of Knowing Series (11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday)
Award-winning Tuscarora singer-songwriter and guitarist Tonemah will share Native stories from experiences and relationships he has made along his journey. Admission is free and the performance will be at Artpark’s Native American Peace Garden (lower park, South 4th Street entrance)
● Free Family Saturdays: The Art of Balance (noon to 4 p.m., Saturday)
The popular series returns under the Amphitheater awnings. Crafts & art activities will include balancing bird, toy trapeze, positive & negative composition, record mandala, potter, and free paint.
● Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate in “Branché” (Performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday)
Returning by popular demand, Branché is a circus show for people of all ages performed outdoors that combines group acrobatics around and in the trees and grounds. The performances, customized for Artpark’s setting, will all be offered free of charge in Artpark’s Emerald Grove (South Fourth St. entrance). The Sunday event will include a post performance talkback on sustainability efforts. Performances sponsored in part by Quebec-USA.
● Lewiston Pedal Party (4 p.m. Saturday)
Artpark is a sponsor of Slow Roll Buffalo’s “Lewiston Pedal Party” ride. The free, organized group bicycle ride departs Artpark’s lower lot (South 4th St. entrance) at 4PM for a 10-mile casual ride through Lewiston. It returns by 6PM when participants can attend the free performance of Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate in “Branché.”
● Opera In Concert at Artpark: Up Close And Personal (7:30 p.m. Saturday)
An intimate opera concert in the Mainstage Theater featuring the full Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Gil Rose along with vocalists Danielle Talamantes (Soprano), Janna Baty (Mezzo Soprano), Dominick Chenes (Tenor) and Michael Chioldi (Baritone). The program, curated by Gil Rose, will delight both seasoned and casual opera music lovers alike with opera’s most memorable melodies and moments by Verdi, Bizet, Puccini, Rossini and more. The audience will be seated on the stage along with the performers and orchestra. Tickets are $25 and capacity is limited.
● Earth, Wind & Fire (8 p.m. Sunday)
The legendary group takes the Amphitheater stage again after their sold-out show in 2019. The Brass Machine will entertain the crowd from 6:30PM-7:30PM before EWF starts at 8PM. Remaining tickets are $24.
● Khruangbin (6:30 p.m., Monday)
Khruangbin is a three-piece band from Houston, Texas, formed in 2009. Taking influence from 1960's Thai funk - their name literally translates to "Engine Fly" in Thai - Khruangbin is steeped in the bass heavy, psychedelic sound of their inspiration, Tarantino soundtracks and surf-rock cool. Tickets for their Amphitheater concert are $49.50 in advance ($59.50 day of show). Men I Trust will open the show. Carry-in chairs are not permitted for this concert.
Tickets available at the Artpark Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at least one hour prior to performances and at ticketmaster.com.
Artpark has many more performances and activities planned for August and September.
Visit artpark.net for more information.
The 2022 Artpark Season is supported by: M&T Bank; Cullen Foundation; Labatt Blue Light; Bud Light; Southern Tier Brewing; Try-it Distributing; National Endowment for the Arts; Parks & Trails New York; Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo; New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; New York Stage Council on the Arts; FACE Foundation; Mid Atlantic Arts; Sonwil; and Northtown Automotive Companies.
Free Family Saturdays are supported in part by the Garman Family Foundation administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.
