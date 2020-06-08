Artpark announces new drive-in film series

LEWISTON - As a safe alternative to large gatherings, Artpark is planning to present a lineup of drive-in films.
Projected on LED screens, 20 films will be shown over the course of the summer on Tuesday and Thursday nights beginning June 16.
In a nod to Artpark’s popular Tuesdays in the Park concert series, Tuesday evenings will feature films made for music fans. On these nights, Artpark is planning to show music documentaries, concert films, biopics and other music related content. The first two weeks of the series will feature films directed by Martin Scorcese: The Band’s legendary farewell concert, "The Last Waltz" on June 16 and the Rolling Stones concert film, "Shine a Light" on June 23.
The films shown on Thursdays will appeal to families and general audiences. The most successful movie-musical of all time, "Grease" will be shown on June 18. "School of Rock" will be the featured on June 25, with the Artpark Theatre Academy School of Rock band making a special video appearance prior to the film. More films will be announced.
Two screens will be positioned in parking Lot D, the large lot nearest South Fourth Street accommodating up to 200 cars and one VIP screen will be set in the Painted Parking Lot accommodating up to 50 cars. Audio for the films will be transmitted via car FM radio. Tickets will be $25 per car, which includes $8 admission and a $17 concession credit. Tickets will be sold in advance only. Visit artpark.net or tickets.com to purchase online. Service fees apply for online orders. Call 716-754-4375 to purchase by phone Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or one hour before movie showtime. (Tickets subject to availability.)
Artpark will space parked vehicles 6 feet apart. In order to ensure safety of all patrons and employees, Artpark and New York State Park’s staff will be monitoring the parking lots to ensure vehicles are spaced properly and that patrons adhere to all safety protocols in place. All patrons must wear a face mask whenever they are outside their vehicles.
The Drive-In Films at Artpark series is supported by M&T Bank and is sponsored by The Reid Group, Schmitt Sales and is being held in honor of Niagara and Erie County front line workers.
