Artpark has announced more feature films for its weekly Drive-In series on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
In a nod to Artpark’s popular Tuesdays in the Park concert series, Tuesday evenings feature films made for music fans. On these nights, Artpark is showing music documentaries, concert films, biopics and other music-related content. The newest addition to the series will be "Stop Making Sense" at 8 p.m. on Aug. 25. Jonathan Demme's remarkable concert film captures the enormous energy and joyous highs of the Talking Heads live performance and is regarded as one of the best rock movies ever made.
Artpark previously announced a special screening of "The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration" at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. Demand was so high that a second screening has been added for Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. "A National Celebration" was the final show of the Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on Aug. 20, 2016 at the K-Rock Centre in their home town of Kingston, Ont. "A National Celebration" contains all 30 songs from the night’s set-list, and the recording captures an unparalleled, nation-linking occasion.
Films shown on Thursdays appeal to general audiences. The 1980s classic "The Goonies" will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. T-MOBILE is sponsoring this Community Night screening and vehicle tickets are complimentary. Details on how to obtain tickets are available at www.artpark.net.
Two LED screens are positioned in parking Lot D, the large lot nearest South 4th Street and one screen is set in the Painted Parking Lot for VIP and walk-in patrons (walk-in tickets do not include a parking space). Audio for the films will be transmitted via car FM radio.
Tickets are $25 per vehicle (up to 4 people per vehicle or walk-in group), which includes $8 admission and a $17 concession credit. VIP lot tickets are $35 (subject to availability). Tickets are advance sale only, please visit artpark.net or tickets.com to purchase online.
Artpark is spacing parked vehicles six feet apart. Patrons are permitted to sit outside of their vehicles and must provide their own seating. All patrons must wear a face mask whenever they are not seated.
