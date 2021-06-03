Last year was a game-changer for the Lewiston Artisan Farmers Market.
When the whole world seemed closed due to COVID-19, the market in Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston, was deemed an essential business, and was open and thriving.
"A lot of people found us," said market founder Jamie Symmonds. "It was a very good year. It was our turning point."
About 80 percent of her vendors are returning for this year's Artisan Farmers Market, which opens for its fourth season on Saturday. Symmonds is hoping that those who enjoyed the fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, and artisan creations the last three years, will return this year.
"We're hoping for a fantastic fourth season," she said.
Born and raised in the village, Symmonds has been working for village causes a long while. She spent 15 years on the village planning board, and as the owner of the now-closed Angel to Apple shop on Center Street, she has been a long-time member of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. After she closed her business, she returned to her original career in the field of human services and now works as a children's mental health counselor.
She started the market four years ago, with a desire to help those in the village she loves. "I had thought about starting a farmers market for years," she said. "I took a leap of faith."
Symmonds can recall her favorite moments from past markets, moments which usually occur around 10:30 a.m. at the height of the market's hustle and bustle. "I love looking down the rows of vendors and seeing the people from the community standing around talking and drinking coffee and eating breakfast sandwiches. People come, they stay and they enjoy."
The market, which runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 9, excluding Sept. 11, at Academy Park, will include musicians and fitness and yoga classes.
"It's important to me to support small businesses and help people succeed," Symmonds said. "The market is not just for visitors and vendors. The surrounding businesses benefit as well."
A list of full-time vendors include: 3 Sisters Garlic, Bake-n-Supply, Beegotten Farm, Brickyard Brewing Co., FJZ Bread, Katydidit, Lend a Leaf Tea Co., Nanette's Naturals, North Ridge Distillery, Orange Cat Coffee Co., Sanborn Soaps, Seabert Farms, Senek Farm, The Drunkin Candle Shop, Thyme's Right Farm, Tradewinds Soap, Wandering Gypsy Brewing.
Part-time vendors include: A1 Crafts and Quilts, Brandywine Fiber Arts, Cleo & Kate Gourmet Treats, Dispenza & Son Poultry, For the Love of Bees, Herbal Acres, Incatin, Kiyomi Cuts Ko, Meek Merchantile, Pacific Cloud Seafood, Schultze Vineyards & Winery, Tchotchkes ETC, Ted's Bird Houses, The Barracks Bread Co., Three Little Hens and Trippensee Gardens.
The list of vendors may change. For the most up-to-date information about the market, visit "Lewiston Artisan Farmers Market" on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.