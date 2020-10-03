'Art of Suffrage' on show at county courthouse    

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote and in celebration of the milestone, visitors to the Niagara County Courthouse can see pieces of The Art of Suffrage exhibit that was carried originally by the Kenan Center.
“The Kenan Center exhibit celebrating the suffrage movement was hugely popular with guided tours, author lectures and special events,” said co-chair Mary Brennan-Taylor, whose personal collection of authentic suffrage memorabilia was a significant part of the exhibit. “I’m so pleased that several of the art pieces are now on display at the Niagara County Courthouse so people can continue to learn about these courageous women.”
Brennan-Taylor was joined for the unveiling of the courthouse display by Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh and legislators Anita Mullane and Irene Myers.
“I am so inspired by the personal sacrifices of the women of the suffrage movement and how their efforts laid the groundwork for people like myself, Anita and Irene to serve as legislators,” Wydysh said.
Brennan-Taylor said the Niagara County Courthouse actually played a role in the suffrage movement, as Susan B. Anthony spoke there during an 1894 convention in support of women’s right to vote.
“Niagara County is also home to Belva Lockwood, a leading suffragist and the first woman to argue a case before the Supreme Court,” Taylor noted. “So it’s only fitting that we honor their efforts and those of so many others right in the courthouse.”
