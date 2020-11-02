'Art of Suffrage' on display at Power City Eatery

A local celebration of the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment granting American women the right to vote is expanding.
An extension of “The Art of Suffrage” has been installed at the Power City Eatery in Niagara, Falls, sponsored by the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area.
“The Art of Suffrage,” was originally presented at the Kenan Center in Lockport. It was inspired by Mary Brennan-Taylor, vice president of the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, and her personal collection of Suffrage Art, in partnership with colleague Ellen Martin. Her friendship with suffragist Alice Paul and knowledge of woman suffrage were integral in this exhibit.
The memorabilia — post cards, magazine covers, illustrations, sheet music, buttons and other ephemera, even glass ware — belongs to Brennan Taylor, who has been collecting authentic campaign pieces from the women’s suffrage movement for the past 40 years.
Together, the mementos and interpretive displays offer a unique view of women’s suffrage.
“This is going to be the things you never learned in school, things that were never addressed, not even in college,” Brennan Taylor promised when talking about the Kenan exhibit earlier this year.
Joseph Hotchkiss, the co-owner and chef at Power City Eatery, will be offering up some suffrage-themed sandwich specials this week to celebrate election day.
“I hope the public will stop by for lunch this week to take in this inspiring exhibit and learn about the movement that led to the 19th Amendment,” he said. “It’s an honor to display such an important part of our country’s history in our eatery.”
“The Art of Suffrage” will be available for the public to view at Power City Eatery, located at 444 3rd St.
In addition to the Kenan Center, pieces from “The Art of Suffrage” were put on display at the Niagara County Courthouse early last month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.