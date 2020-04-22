Police have made an arrest in the death of a Husky puppy who was beaten while in the backyard of a home in the LaSalle neighborhood of Niagara Falls.
Early Tuesday evening, Falls police patrol officers picked up the suspect, Brian Benjamin, as he walked down Buffalo Avenue in the city. Benjamin has been charged in the death of Sky, a 5-month old Siberian Husky. Benjamin, 67, 3906 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, an E felony.
"He was arrested, but he was also released (pursuant to New York's criminal justice reform act)," Sky's owner, Melissa Cummings, said. "He probably won't be punished much at all."
Falls Police Animal Control Officer Dave Bower, who conducted the investigation, said Sky was on a leash in a fenced-in backyard near 56th Street and Granby Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. on March 20.
“The boyfriend of the dog’s owner heard the dog yelping and he went outside to investigate,” Bower said.
When he got to the backyard, the man saw a male suspect standing over the unconscious puppy.
“He saw the dog on the ground and the (suspect) next to him,” Bower said. “Then the (suspect) ran out of the yard.”
The witness ran to the puppy and began giving the animal CPR. When the dog did not respond, he and Cummings rushed Sky to a veterinarian. Sky was pronounced dead at the vet’s office.
"She was a loving dog," Cummings said. "She didn't bother anyone. I just couldn't believe someone would enter a fenced backyard and do that. She didn't deserve that at all."
Bower said the cause of Sky's death wasn't immediately apparent.
“There was nothing to indicate the cause of death,” Bower said. “The vet examined him, but he couldn’t tell what happened.”
But Cummings decided to seek the animal equivalent of an autopsy, known as a necropsy, at the Cornell University veterinary school. The finding of the pathologists there was that Sky had died “as a result of severe blunt force trauma.”
“There was no reason for this 5-month-old puppy to be killed,” Bower said.
Investigators believe that Benjamin may have been living in a garage near the back of Cummings' home and had been confronted by the puppy.
"I would like him to see some jail time and have some repercussions for abusing an animal," Cummings said. "Otherwise, I feel he would do it again."
