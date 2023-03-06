The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) will receive $103 million to move forward with cleanup of the former Guterl Specialty Steel Corp. site in Lockport, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins announced Monday.
It was among several projects across Erie and Niagara counties slated to receive more than $139.7 million in federal funding as outlined in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2023 work plan released on Feb. 28.
“This is a multimillion-dollar federal investment in a clean communities and vibrant Western New York waterways,” Higgins said. “We’ve made incredible waterfront progress but to maximize the potential for recreational, commercial, and fishing boat activities, investments in the water are just as important as investments along the water’s edge.”
In Lockport, the Guterl Steel site is where Simonds Saw and Steel Company rolled uranium for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission between 1948 and 1952.
More than 25 million pounds of uranium steel billets were rolled into rods in nine buildings along Ohio Street, according to ACE.
On the docket for the project, according to the Army Corp of Engineers work plan for 2023, is completing the Record of Decision, a final stage for any federal funding, and to also acquire a contractor to begin work. Tests and sampling of groundwater will also be conducted to see, if any, spread or movement of contaminants around the site has occurred.
Funding from the this year’s award will be used for the base remediation work to be conducted sometime after Oct. 2023 into early 2024.
The remediation of the former steel site is part of $115 million awarded to the Army Corps of Engineers’ Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP).
“The federal government provides resources through the FUSRAP program created in 1974 to identify and support the cleanup or control of sites contaminated as a result of the Manhattan Project,” the release said.
Other local projects awarded funding include:
• Niagara Falls Storage Site ($10,000,000) — In 1944, the site received radioactive waste from nuclear weapon research and development work conducted under the Manhattan Project. Resources will support the continued design of the cleanup of the most complex aspect of the site, the Interim Waste Containment Structure with some contract awards planned for 2024. Long in planning phases, this project is advancing toward substantial clean-up. USACE recently solicited contracts for the cleanup of a portion of the site termed “Balance of Plant”- this $10 million will support the cleanup of these sites in Niagara County. In the coming years, this project will exceed $500 million.
• Seaway Industrial Park in Tonawanda ($2,000,000) — The site served as a landfill accepting waste, including materials from Linde which processed uranium ores under the Manhattan Project. Funding will support construction of the landfill cap.
• Tonawanda Landfill in Tonawanda ($100,000) — The site accepted municipal waste from the mid-1930s through 1989 and was granted FUSRAP status due to its proximity to the Linde FUSRAP site. Remedial action was taken in previous years. Today portions of the property is known as the North Youngmann Commerce Center, which is home to manufacturing companies and other businesses. Resources will support a five-year review and continue close out activities.
In addition, Olcott Harbor was awarded $8,000 for dredging and Wilson Harbor was awarded $8,000 for harbor maintenance from federal waterway investment funds.
