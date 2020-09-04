Armed suspects rob Pine Avenue store

Photo by RobShotsNiagara Falls police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store in the 1300 block of Pine Avenue. Police say two men wearing masks and hoodies entered the store at around 9 p.m. Thursday and robbed employees at gunpoint. Police say the suspects took cigarettes and cash before fleeing the scene. The matter remains under investigation. 

