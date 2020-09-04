Armed suspects rob Pine Avenue store

Niagara Falls police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Pine Avenue.
Initial reports indicate that a pair of suspects - both wearing white masks and black hoodies - entered the store carrying handguns at around 9 p.m. Thursday and robbed the employees at gunpoint.
Police said the suspects took cigarettes and cash and were last seen running north through the parking lot of the old Amigone funeral home.
The matter remains under investigation.
