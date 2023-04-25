The Greater Niagara Frontier and Iroquois Trail councils of Boy Scouts of America are merging, effective May 1, and will be known as the Western New York Scout Council Inc., Boy Scouts of America, the councils’ leaders announced Monday.
“Combining ensures that we continue to provide world-class program experiences for our Scouts long into the future,” said Gary Decker, scout executive and CEO of the Greater Niagara Frontier Council. “Our councils have been working together for generations and this solidifies that partnership.”
Decker will be the new, merged council’s scout executive and CEO, and James C. McMullen, scout executive and CEO of the Iroquois Trail Council, will be the new council’s deputy scout executive and COO.
“The combined strengths of our staff, volunteer leaders, and camp properties ensures that we’re uniquely prepared to deliver life-changing educational and character-building programs to young people and families across the entirety of Western New York,” McMullen said of the merger.
The new council’s territory covers all of Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties and most of Livingston County.
The scout executives say the merger will result in improved program opportunities, better support for volunteer leaders, a larger membership base to support a wider variety of events and activities and greater financial sustainability.
The new council will operate two camp properties: Camp Scouthaven in Freedom and Camp Sam Wood in Portageville. Its service centers will remain in Cheektowaga and Oakfield.
The Greater Niagara Frontier Council, which has operated in Erie County and the western third of Niagara County, counts more than 5,000 Scouts and adult volunteers. The Iroquois Trail Council, operating in eastern Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Livingston counties, counts about 1,500 Scouts and volunteers.
