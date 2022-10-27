For those looking to explore the Arctic without the hassle of going there, a new local exhibit is just the ticket.
The Niagara International Sports & Entertainment event space at the former Summit Mall in Wheatfield is hosting “Arctic: A Man under the Ice,” giving people a closeup view of what going through the Arctic is really like.
The exhibit shows footage filmed by Canadian diver and documentarian Mario Cyr, where he filmed aquatic life not often seen underneath the ice in the Canadian arctic, the likes of which included sea lions, narwhals, and polar bears.
This has previously been shown in Montreal and Saskatoon, with this appearance in Niagara County being its United States’ debut. Event space manager Austin Kelm described it as something you would see on National Geographic.
“The owner of the mall, Zoran Cocov, is Canadian and he had something like this in Canada,” Kelm said. “He thought this would be an excellent jumping off point for the event center for doing year-round events.”
The room-by-room walkthrough exhibit showcases a tent, snowmobile, and sleeping quarters that Cyr used in excursions, then has guests go in a 360-degree video room with 15-foot tall walls and antigravity chairs to sit in, as footage of all the aquatic life Cyr encountered in the arctic is shown.
Kelm said those taking their time and watching all the videos should take 45 minutes to an hour, but he had people power walk it in 30 minutes and some stay for over 90.
NISE operates out in the Summit Mall space formerly occupied by Sears, with a sports center facility run out of the former auto shop. The exhibit space is located in what was formerly a Toys R Us and Save-a-Lot when the Summit Mall was open, with the organization looking to open up different wings.
So far, the exhibit has been well-received and Kelm has not gotten any complaints about it. A lot of schools reached out for their science classes to go.
The exhibit is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 2 to 9 p.m., with tickets through Nov. 30 available to purchase through www.niseevents.com.
As for using the event space for year-round purposes, Kelm said his bosses are okay with it being a blank canvass, with talks about hosting job fairs, comic cons, and a black box theater there.
“My job is to find out what’s feasible and what I can put in there in the future,” Kelm said.
