The two endorsed candidates won Tuesday’s five-way Democratic primary race for Niagara Falls City Council.
Brian Archie and James Perry finished first and second to secure the ballot positions for two city council seats in the November general election.
Archie, a political newcomer, received 1,524 votes (32.12%). Perry collected 1,064 votes (22.42%). James Abbondanza finished third with 978 votes, or 20.61%, of the vote.
Gwendolyn Streeter-Walker grabbed 615 votes for 12.96% of the total and Uniquia Lewis, who ran in tandem with Democratic mayoral candidate Demetreus Nix, received 543 votes, or 11.44%, of the vote totals.
”I feel exhilarated, inspired and thankful to the voters that actually came out and voted and had confidence that I can help bring about positive change in Niagara Falls,” Archie said.
Like fellow endorsed Democrat and incumbent Mayor Bob Restaino, Archie said he would focus on issues he has heard voters raise, including a lack of affordable housing, blight and a need for living wage jobs.
“We really want to work on housing and trying to turn that around and reduce the blight in our city,” Archie said. “There’s many an opportunity to bring living wage jobs to our city to reduce the poverty that has currently taken over us.”
Niagara County Democratic Party Committee Chairman Chris Borgatti said he was pleased that voters supported the three endorsed Democrats on Tuesday, including Restaino, Archie and Perry. He said he’ll now work to bring together all Democrats heading into the general election.
“It wasn’t the highest turnout in Niagara Falls history, but certainly people came out and made their voices heard,” Borgatti said. “The most important thing is that, as a party chairman, I’m focused on unity.”
The party chair said he’s confident that with Restaino’s proven record as a mayor leading the way, Democrats will retain the mayor’s office and pick-up two seats on the now closely divided City Council in November.
”This city has a lot of problems. What we can’t lose sight of is that we have a lot to do. It’s going to take all of us,” he said.
