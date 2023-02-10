The Aquarium of Niagara will be welcoming a new species of aquatic animal to its ranks.
A new sea turtle exhibit is in the works, with President and CEO Gary Siddall saying this is the first time in the aquarium’s history it will have such a sea creature.
“His story of being non-releasable ties in beautifully with the other non-releasable animals that we have here, like our seals or sea lions,” Siddall said.
The turtle will be the Kemp’s Ridley species, the smallest, rarest and most endangered species of sea turtle. They are normally found in the Gulf of Mexico and along the United States eastern seaboard.
The display will be on the first floor in a tank that is having its water capacity increased from 7,500 gallons to 10,000 gallons. This tank has to meet certain federal requirements, which has required structural modifications to the existing building, installation of enhanced electrical service, a complex filtration system, and rockwork to simulate a natural environment.
Other fishes will be present in the tank to replicate the diversity of the turtle’s habitat, though Siddall and Director of Communications Christine Streich do not know what kinds of fish will share the tank. The new exhibit will be in a spot where the warm-water and cold-water animals converge, with the turtle display serving as a transition between the two. An interactive floor projection will surround the display to highlight conservation efforts.
First identified in Key West by fisherman Richard Kemp in 1906, the species’ population declined considerably throughout the 20th century to where there were fewer than 250 nesting females in the 1980s. Thanks to conservation efforts, the Kemp’s Ridley population began to rebound during the 1990s, where nests increased by 15% each year until 2009.
These kinds of sea turtles have become endangered due to falling to predators while nesting, humans collecting their eggs and getting caught in fishing nets.
Siddall said that when the federal government looks to find appropriate housing for long-term care of animals like sea turtles, they look for organizations that have staff expertise and knowledge to properly care of them. Aquariums are in a unique position since they hold both those qualifications.
“We worked with our partners at U.S. Fish and Wildlife and made necessary improvements and changes,” Siddall said.
A 40-year-old male, with an arm span of at least three feet, this turtle was part of a breeding program in the Cayman Islands to help increase the Kemp’s Ridley population. He is currently being held in Florida before he can transfer to Niagara Falls.
During his time there, he no longer had to hunt for food or evade predators. Because of that, the turtle has been deemed non-releasable.
“He lived a very good life, helping to reestablish the population out in the wild,” Siddall said, comparing releasing this turtle into the wild to releasing a dog, “but because of the spoiled attention that he received, he lost a lot of those natural abilities to be predation, to procure food sources and things like that. Because of that very spoiled life, he requires that level of ongoing care for the duration of his adult life.”
Other aquariums across the country are prioritizing long-term care and housing for sea turtles, given they are listed as a S.A.F.E. (Saving Animals from Extinction) species by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.
The project will cost the aquarium $175,000 to complete, of which $125,000 will come from its own committed funds and $15,000 from private donations. The remaining $35,000 will come from the Cataract Tourism Fund, which the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved at its February meeting.
Siddall said the Cataract Tourism Fund has been invaluable for the aquarium’s success, helping fund its displays for jellyfish, sharks and stingrays, the Great Lakes 360 project, and an event room. He also called the investment of the aquarium’s own funds into this a historic investment.
“I think that is a good example of our commitment to how serious we’re taking this,” Siddall said.
The display is estimated to finish construction by April and be unveiled before June 30, right before the busiest time for Niagara Falls’ tourist season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.