New exhibits highlighting the wildlife around Niagara Falls are in the works.
Empire State Development has awarded $1 million in grant funding to the Aquarium of Niagara, which will go forward with new programing at the shuttered Niagara Gorge Discovery Center and promotion efforts.
The Discovery Center, on Niagara Falls State Park land, was a geological museum that opened in 1971 showing how the Niagara Gorge was formed and the geology of the region. It stands on the site where the Schoellkopf Power Station once stood before collapsing into the Niagara River in 1956. The center itself closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds come from Market New York, a program meant to support regional marketing projects promoting tourism destinations, attractions, and special events.
Gary Siddall, the president and CEO of Aquarium at Niagara, said that $900,000 of the grant funds will go toward programming at the Discovery Center and the remaining $100,000 is for promoting the aquarium around New York state to help bring tourists into the Falls. They plan on bringing in live animal exhibits into the new space, with programming on local species and species native to the Great Lakes region.
“They talked about rocks and geology native to us in New York, we’re going to talk about living animals native to Western New York,” Siddall said.
Christine Streich, the aquarium’s director of communications, said this will increase the amount of exhibits it has to offer by 40%, being the largest expansion the facility has taken on.
“We’re trying to build our role as a campus for the Niagara Falls community,” Streich said, with the Aquarium being one of the few open year-round attractions in the city. “So we’re making it to enhance the guest experience, but also taking that focus on our regional wildlife that we have in our backyard.”
Exhibit ideas include sturgeon, a fish native to the Great Lakes brought back from the edge of extinction, and the importance of human impacts on the environment and righting the wrongs of the past.
Siddall said they have raising money and developing plans for this over the past two years, targeting to get their programming in the center open within the next two years.
The total project cost is $4.5 million, with other funding sources being Niagara County and appropriations from the State Assembly.
Streich noted that since the Robert Moses Parkway was removed in Niagara Falls, the aquarium is now situated directly on the park trails that replaced it, allowing it to position itself as part of the outdoor adventure people can have in the Falls.
“We said we want to be a bigger, better, bolder institution, and this project will allow us to act on that,” Siddall said. “When it’s completed, we’ll have a really dynamic space, and a larger facility that can serve more people, keep them on aquarium grounds, and engage with our mission for longer.”
