The Aquarium of Niagara has been awarded a generous grant from the East Hill Foundation to help cover animal care costs in the wake of the facility’s four-month-long closure and revenue loss.
The East Hill Foundation’s gift of $65,000 will fund the aquarium’s animal diet and nutrition program. The diet and nutrition program is a significant contributor to the $250,000 annual price tag associated with non-negotiable animal care costs. Each animal has unique diet and consumption needs that are determined by zoological and veterinary staff. In addition to fresh ingredients like fruits, vegetables, and gelatin compounds, the aquarium purchases more than 50,000 pounds of restaurant-grade frozen fish annually to feed its seals, sea lions, and penguins.
As an organization that derives 80% of its revenue from visitor-driven sources, the aquarium is facing a $1.5 million loss following the COVID-19 closure and reduced capacity requirements. Even though several cost-cutting measures have been implemented to reduce expenses, the cost of animal care is constant and cannot be compromised.
In addition to diet and nutrition needs, the aquarium spends hundreds of thousands of dollars annually on things like water quality analysis, veterinary services, and life support. These costs do not include the salaries of the dedicated zoological staff who deliver high-standards of animal care.
The aquarium has prioritized other funding needs directly related to animal care and the ongoing operation of the facility, which it is currently seeking funding to support. Individuals, groups, businesses, and organizations can explore various opportunities to further support fundraising efforts by contacting the aquarium.
“East Hill Foundation is happy to assist the animals at Aquarium of Niagara to cover the costs of their diet and nutrition during this time of need,” said Kenneth Dulian, executive director of the East Hill Foundation. “We hope other organizations will be motivated to sponsor some of the Aquarium’s other essential animal care expenses and help ease the burden of the COVID-19 crisis on this important community institution.”
The award is the latest demonstration of the East Hill Foundation’s dedicated support of the Aquarium of Niagara. In 2018, the foundation awarded the aquarium with two separate grants. The first enabled the aquarium to create a mobile “touch tank experience.” The second supported the construction of “Penguin Coast,” the $3.6 million renovation of the organization’s penguin exhibit. In 2019, the Foundation contributed to the creation of the aquarium’s jellyfish exhibit, “Aliens of the Sea.”
