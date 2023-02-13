National Grid is providing $100,000 to support the Aquarium of Niagara’s Great Lakes 360 project, which will add 15 new Great Lakes-focused exhibits and expand the facility's campus. Construction is now underway at the former Niagara Gorge Discovery Center and anticipated to be completed in 2024.
The donation was made possible by way of a grant through Project C, National Grid’s commitment to support people and communities across New York with sustainability programs, neighborhood development projects, grants and more. The $100,000 being provided to the Aquarium of Niagara represents the largest Project C grant awarded by National Grid in Western New York since the initiative was launched in 2021.
“The aquarium has been a regional asset for conservation and education of aquatic life and a beloved institution in the City of Niagara Falls for nearly 60 years,” said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa. “Through Project C, National Grid is able to support projects like Great Lakes 360 that grow, revitalize, and sustain our communities for future generations.”
Great Lakes 360 marks the greatest expansion in the Aquarium of Niagara’s 57-year history as it introduces an entirely new facility, to be located just steps from the aquarium’s main building. Once complete, the aquarium will increase its number of exhibits by 40% and its living collection will be a leading interpreter of Lake Erie/Lake Ontario watersheds.
"We are so grateful for National Grid's generous support of Great Lakes 360," said Gary Siddall, president & CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara. "There's a lot of mission symmetry between National Grid's Project C program and the Aquarium of Niagara when it comes to promoting sustainability within our community, and that shared mission will be on display through this new project. When guests visit Great Lakes 360, they will interact with local wildlife and see first-hand how their actions impact habitats right in our backyard and leave equipped with actionable steps they can take to make a difference for these important ecosystems."
