April was a busy month for Falls Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Niagara Falls had a busy April.
So busy, in fact, that the Buffalo Avenue organization's food distribution program served 932 families during the month — more than it served during the entire 2019 calendar year.
"We expected a spike in requests after they rose in March," said Major Delia Carroll, who leads the local Salvation Army with her husband, Major Steve Carroll. "To better serve our community, we relaxed our geographic restrictions and how often people could request help, so some increase was expected. As requests climbed, we also expanded how we distributed food."
The organization began delivering food boxes to quarantined individuals and those who were homebound shortly after the governor's pause order.
The Salvation Army has developed a hotline for emotional and spiritual care as well. Anyone needing someone to talk to can call the Salvation Army at 1-844-458-4673.
"We don't want people to be hungry," Major Delia Carroll said. "But we also don't want anyone to feel alone. We're equally available to anyone who feels lonely, isolated, or simply concerned about the pandemic."
While hopeful for the best, The Salvation Army is bracing for a new population of people living in poverty resulting from the long-term economic impacts of the virus.
"As an organization, we're now in this tension of continuing to serve day-to-day needs while looking ahead to recovery," said Major Steve Carroll. "As we move forward, we anticipate a significant increase in emergency support beyond just food assistance. We're nearing the point where delayed rent and mortgages will be due as well as utility bills. It's created a significant gap in our budget, and we anticipate the gap will grow."
Anyone who wishes, may donate to The Salvation Army's efforts throughout Niagara Falls at https://give.salvationarmy.org/niagarafallsfillthegap. All money raised stays local to support the needs of the local community.
