Applications are now being accepted for the 10th annual Project HOPE (“Helping Others Paint Exteriors”), a citywide contest for a free exterior home paint job, will take place on Sept. 12. The date had to be pushed back because of the pandemic.
Organized by Painter's Plus in conjunction with North Tonawanda city officials and members of the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas as well as local businesses.
Applications for Project HOPE may be submitted three ways:
• Online at www.PaintersPlus.US, or
• Mail a letter to Painters Plus at 800 Walck Road, North Tonawanda 14120, or
• Pick up an application at City Hall or the Chamber of Commerce office
Applicants are asked to, in a short paragraph, introduce themselves, explain their particular hardship situation and provide pictures of their house. They are also asked to provide their name, address and a telephone number they can be reached at. Photos will not be returned.
The deadline for application submissions is Aug. 28. The winner will be selected on Sept. 1.
The paint for Project HOPE will be provided by Sherwin Williams, located on Meadow Drive in North Tonawanda and a local restaurant will provide lunch food for the volunteers.
“It has always been my passion to help people and to make a difference in my community” said Jesse Gooch, a Niagara County legislator and proprietor of Painters Plus, noting that a desire to prevent the onset of blight in North Tonawanda is at the heart of Project HOPE. “During these tough economic times, it has been a struggle for people to maintain or improve their homes. I have seen many homes in the area that have loose and peeling paint, dingy colors and rotted siding.”
The winner of Project HOPE will have their home pressure washed, primed and painted by the Painters Plus team and their volunteers. Gooch plans to select a person or family that is either disabled, elderly, suffering financial hardships or a disabled veteran.
Additional information is available at 693-PLUS (7587) or by email at info@paintersplus.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.