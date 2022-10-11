LEWISTON — Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen will host a chili cook-off fundraiser Saturday in support of a new, in-the-works Lewiston Landing sculpture.
Local metal fabricator Dan Buttery has been working on a new sign along Water Street in which metal letters spell out “Lewiston Landing” accompanied by stainless steel trout sculptures. The lettering will appear green after application of an aging solution.
Buttery said the piece, fabrication of which normally would cost as much as $50,000, will be donated to the Village of Lewiston. The village board approved Buttery’s proposal in August.
Gallo owner Michael Hibbard, who also is a sculptor, said the fundraiser will help absorb some of the cost of the sculpture.
“We organized this and connected with Brickyard Brewing, Spicey Pickle, Apple Granny, the Village Dinner, and Villa Coffeehouse to do the cookout,” Hibbard said. “It’s kind of a competition for local restaurants in the community.”
Chris Stanek of Stanek Electrical reportedly is donating his time to do any needed electrical work on the sculpture.
Fundraiser attendees can sign up to taste and score / rate the chilis. The winner will receive a Buttery-made steel trophy, shaped like a chili cauldron, to hang in their restaurant.
During the cook-off, there will be a basket raffle, live music and beer samples from Brickyard Brewing.
“If we see success out of this, then we’d like to do it as an annual fundraiser just to provide more artwork in the community,” Hibbard said.
Buttery and Hibbard have been involved with other sculpture work in the area, including renovation of the Spirit of Victory sculpture at Joseph Davis State Park and handling of a sculpture donated by the Williams family that will be placed near the entrance to Artpark.
The chili cook-off starts at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Gallo courtyard, 402 Center St.
