The Town of Cambria and Cypress Creek Renewables are both appealing the Feb. 21 ruling of Administrative Law Judge John Favreau in regard to the Bear Ridge Solar Project, a 100-megawatt solar energy generation facility spread over 900 acres in the towns of Cambria and Pendleton.
According to Dennis Vacco, former New York State attorney general and the Town of Cambria’s special attorney in the Bear Ridge Solar proceedings, the town not receiving party status, and therefore the ability to argue overriding of its local laws by the state, is a bitter pill. The town wants the chance to argue the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) was too quick to grant the developer waivers on local laws prohibiting the use of “prime” farmland by a utility, requiring restoration of land once the project ends, and establishing generous setbacks from residential areas.
Vacco said that while prime farmland involves a lot of analysis and decommissioning is a generation away, the setbacks are an issue that is easier “to get your arms around.” He noted that residential property values could go down, as well as the “social” implications for residents including “the view” and glare of sunlight off solar panels.
“ORES failed to rule on why the developer deserved a waiver of local laws,” Vacco said. “94-c requires for ORES to take into account the economic, social and environmental impacts of the residents near the project.”
On the other side of the table, Steve Wilson of Young/Sommer LLC representing Bear Ridge Solar LLC, filed an appeal of Favreau’s ruling that effectively blocks the developer from erecting solar arrays on land zoned Planned Unit Development. That determination was based on a technicality — Cypress Creek Renewables didn’t acknowledge the PUD in its siting permit application, and therefore ORES couldn’t grant a waiver — and it took 120 acres north of Lockport Road, between Comstock Road and Campbell Boulevard, and 12 megawatts or 12% of total Bear Ridge Solar capacity, out of play.
Wilson’s appeal poses three questions: Is solar truly, not just procedurally, an “excluded” use of land in the PUD? If yes, would Bear Ridge Solar qualify for a waiver from ORES? And, if a waiver is not granted, does that create a “substantive and significant” issue that renders the project infeasible?
