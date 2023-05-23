ROCHESTER — At least two judges on a four-judge panel of the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division Fourth Department in Rochester appeared skeptical Monday that allowing Niagara Falls to use eminent domain to take up to 12 acres of undeveloped land in the city’s South End from Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR), and an affiliated company for a proposed park and events center would not be “a public benefit or serve a public purpose.”
NFR has lodged a petition with the appeals court that challenges a “Determination and Findings” by the Falls City Council that the Centennial Park project, a proposed $150 million multi-use “event campus,” would be “a public benefit” and that the land the city seeks to use for the indoor and outdoor events center could be acquired through the use of eminent domain.
Eminent domain refers to the right of “a government or its representative to take private property for public use, as long as the land owner is fairly compensated.” The City Council voted unanimously in November to start the process of eminent domain to acquire the NFR property.
The 12 acres of South End property the city proposes to use for Centennial Park, described as 907 Falls St. and an adjacent portion of property along John Daly Memorial Parkway, is currently owned by NFR and Blue Apple. NFR has aggressively opposed the city’s use of eminent domain to take its property.
However, at the beginning of oral arguments Monday on NFR’s petition, Appellate Judge John Curran almost immediately cut off NFR attorney John Horn, asking, “Why is a park not a public purpose?”
“I think you’re running up hill a little here,” Curran told Horn. “But I want to hear from you.”
Under New York’s eminent domain law, the appeals court is allowed a “limited review” of the city’s decision to use the process. When Horn suggested that the proposed location of the park was contrary to the the goals listed in the Falls’ Comprehensive Plan, adopted in 2009, Curran again pushed back.
“So what (the city) said in 2009 is frozen in time? They can’t change it?” Curran asked.
Horn also argued that there was no current funding for Centennial Park and that the project was lacking in specifics. He told the judges that before the city can take NFR’s land it needed to do a “rigorous financial analysis” and called the proposal “fool hardy” at worst, “aspirational” at best.
Appellate Judge Stephen Lindley seemed to question Horn’s assertions.
“Here, there is a generalized plan (for the park),” Lindley said. “A lack of money to do it means you don’t have a plan?”
Horn countered that, according to the city’s comprehensive plan, the contested land was “to be used in partnership between the city and NFR.”
The city’s outside counsel in the case, Charles Malcolm, told the judges that the NFR attorney was wrong in pointing to the contents of the comprehensive plan.
“The comprehensive plan is a zoning plan,” Malcolm said. “And it doesn’t create contractural rights for NFR.”
Lindley and Horn clashed over whether underutilized vacant property is a type of “blight” that the city would have an interest in removing. Malcolm told Lindley, “Just because you cut the grass, if it’s underutilized, it’s blight.
When Horn argued that NFR had proposed a different project for the South End land, a $1.48 billion technology and data center, Lindley seemed unmoved.
“Arguing your client has a better idea, doesn’t overcome the public purpose,” Lindley said.
In its petition to the appeals court, NFR argued that the city’s use of eminent domain was “procedurally defective, (did) not serve a public purpose, and constitute(d) an excess taking under the law.” NFR also claims that the cost to acquire the 12 acres of land would be “in excess of $11 million.”
That price tag is substantially higher than what NFR has valued the property at in an unrelated tax assessment proceeding. In that proceeding, NFR has argued to a judge that the 12 acres should be valued at $45,000 an acre, placing the value of the proposed park land at $540,000.
Mayor Robert Restaino has said that the Falls is in the process of conducting an independent appraisal of the property to determine its fair market value. The mayor has also said that the city has continued to attempt to negotiate a purchase of the property with NFR.
In addition to its eminent domain action, the City Council has also adopted the conclusions of an independent consultant who found that the project would have no significant negative environmental impact.
In the environmental assessment performed for the project, Centennial Park is described as a “multi-faceted, year-round event campus” that would include a 6,000 to 7,000-seat arena for sporting and entertainment events, a smaller arena for sporting and entertainment events and a splash pad that could be converted into an ice-skating rink during winter months. The project also calls for the construction of a parking ramp with exterior walls that could be used for rock climbing and a roof that could be used as a location for concerts or movie screenings.
Restaino has said that he envisions the attraction as one that would serve both local residents and tourists.
The appeals court is expected to release a decision on the NFR challenge by the end of June.
