Several residents of an apartment complex on South Transit Road are being assisted by the Red Cross following an early Saturday morning fire.
Niagara County Sheriff’s dispatchers report that several calls came in reporting the fire at the apartment complex at 6931 South Transit Road about 4:45 a.m. Saturday. Responding police and fire personnel said heavy smoke and fire was coming from the rear of the property through the roof and exterior.
Everyone was evacuated with no reported injuries. Several household pets were also rescued from the apartments.
A damage estimate was unavailable late Saturday morning.
Niagara County Origin and Cause responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
