The message from Marsha McWilson, her family, her friends and the Niagara Falls and Buffalo communities who know and love her was strong, soulful and delivered straight from the heart.
“God has been preparing me for this,” McWilson told the several hundred people who packed the sanctuary at True Bethel Baptist Church on South Avenue early Sunday evening. “God is going to use me all over the world. When God has an assignment for you, you gotta take it.”
McWilson told the gathering, billed as an Anti-violence Rally in memory of her son Jaylan, that she would devote the rest of her life to educating young people to reject guns and violence.
“The only way I’m able to do this is because I say, ‘Walk with me Lord.’,” McWilson sang to the crowd in the gospel and blues style that has marked her renowned career.
Speaker after speaker implored those at the gathering to act, in their own ways, to help stop the violence that has claimed the lives of many young men in the Falls North End and similar communities around the nation.
“This didn’t start yesterday,” Buffalo community activist Jeffrey Alexander Rivers said. “This has been going on and we need to keep fighting.”
With members of the Western New York Peacekeepers and the SNUG Neighborhood Violence Prevention Program looking on, McWilson recalled an incident that took place a few weeks ago, that she believes was a premonition of her son’s death.
“A sister called me and told me to ‘get close to Lord like never before’,” McWilson said. “And I said, ‘Is someone gonna die?’ “
Days later, as she spoke to a group of Niagara Falls school children, she said, she began to talk to them about death.” She had also recently visited the city’s Niagara Street school, where she attended as a child, with the Rev. Eugene Copeland, to speak about alternatives to violence in the streets.
Looking back, McWilson sees all of that as part of a the start of a journey to confront gun violence.
“How much more bloodshed will we have to endure?” Copeland asked those in the sanctuary.
Copeland said what was needed was “WITT”, Wisdom in Troubled Times.
“We need wisdom in our homes, wisdom in our schools, wisdom at our jobs,” he said.
Pastor James Giles of Buffalo, a founder of the Peacekeepers program said, on average, since 1996, “40 young African-American men die on our city streets each year.” yet, he said, “We come together like this only when there’s a tragedy.”
Gile urged the crowd to demand that their elected officials begin enacting stronger gun control legislation. A demand that caught the attention of Niagara County Legislator Jeffrey Elder.
“We will have those difficult conversations (in the Niagara County Legislature) about guns and race violence,” Elder promised.
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said he was attending as a “father and grandfather” and said he was happy to have been able to obtain state fund to bring in the SNUG program and “connect them with the Falls Police.”
“We need parents, teachers, friends and family to make a city strong,”Restaino said. “Let’s not leave this (sense of purpose) at the end of the church steps.”
A wake for Jaylan McWilson was held on Monday at St. John’s AME Church, 917 Garden Ave. and a celebration of Jaylan’s life will take place, at 10:30 a.m. today (Tuesday), at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, 895 North Forest Road, Amherst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.