A state-funded community outreach program designed to tamp down incidents of gun violence opened a new location on Pine Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
Operating with funds from New York state’s SNUG program, representatives from the outreach center, located in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue, will focus on heading off conflicts before they lead to shootings and other forms of violence.
Antoine White, a supervisor with SNUG, said the center’s services are available to people of all ages but are designed to focus on conflict resolution for individuals between the ages of 13 and 25.
Those ages, he said, tend to be the times in people’s lives when they are not as equipped to think things through clearly or understand the potential consequences of their actions, including what could happen if they aim a gun at someone and pull the trigger.
White noted that, in the United States, 60% of all homicides involve the use of a gun and, according to the Centers for Disease Control, homicide by firearm is the second leading cause of death for males aged 15 to 24 and the third leading cause of death for males aged 25-34.
“We’re just trying to do our part with saving a life,” White said. “Gun violence is very serious and it’s our job to be adversaries against that. A 10-second decision can lead to a lifetime of consequences.”
SNUG representatives, working with the Niagara Falls Police Department, will spend part of their day tracking crime data and engaging with individuals in areas of the city considered to be at high-risk of violence. They will also participate in local school and community events. Should a shooting occur, the program also provides follow-up services and help to victims and families.
A big part of the effort, White said, will involve establishing and maintaining trust with residents in the city’s neighborhoods.
“You just want to be credible enough for people to trust you and trust your word. We want to talk to residents and get information so we can resolve the conflicts so they don’t escalate into fatalities,” he said.
The new center is located at 1702 Pine Ave. in the same building DiCamillo Bakery’s Pine Avenue location operated for years. The bakery’s owners shuttered that location last August amid concerns about the safety of its employees. At the time of the closure, the owners cited an uptick in crime in the neighborhood over a roughly five-year period, with several armed robberies and attempted armed robberies occurring at the Pine Avenue store.
SNUG representatives are hopeful the opening of the new center, which will have several outreach workers and a social worker on staff, will signal a new beginning for the block, the surrounding neighborhood and business district.
“We’re hoping to bring about change in our community. We want to bring something different,” said SNUG program manager Hassan Ford.
While SNUG has operated in the city before, it is being resurrected in Niagara Falls as part of an expansion of SNUG services authorized by Gov. Kathy Hochul in April. The expanded service in the Falls received $500,000 under an initiative from the governor’s office that provided a total of $1.5 million in grant funds for SNUG expansion in the Falls, Schenectady and Utica.
Program funds will flow locally through SNUG’s “home agency,” Community Missions of Niagara Frontier, Inc., which submitted the grant application for the program.
Eric Boerdner, vice president of specialized services for Community Missions, said his agency applied for SNUG assistance because they saw a need to address violence, particularly gun violence, in the city.
Boerdner said residents can expect SNUG street outreach workers to have a visible presence, not just on Pine Avenue but in other parts of the surrounding neighborhood and city as well.
“We’ll be out in the community,” he said. “We are here for the community and we know that we have to be there for the community. We’re here to do our part to reduce gun violence.”
The SNUG outreach center on Pine Avenue will be open from Tuesdays through Saturdays each week.
For more information, call 716-285-3403, ext. 5421 or ext. 5422.
