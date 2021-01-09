TOWN OF NIAGARA — Town Justice Anthony L. Restaino has announced he'll seek another term on the Town of Niagara Court bench.
Restaino, a graduate of Niagara University, received his Juris Doctorate from the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School.
In addition to his work as a town justice, Restaino has a private law practice with the firm of Restaino Reddien LLP. Restaino founded the firm with his partner in 2013.
He is also an assistant Social Services attorney for Niagara County.
Restaino noted that his first term on the town court bench has been marked by major legislative changes in the New York's criminal procedure law. Some of the changes have included the “Raise the Age” legislation and the Criminal Justice Reform Act.
“This first term has been very challenging, but at the same time very rewarding,” Restaino said. "A lot is asked of the clerks in the town and village courts. I am thankful that I have such dedicated and hard-working clerks in my court. Without them the challenges faced this term would have been much more difficult.”
Restaino said those challenges also included responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of restricted access to the courts, teh justice said he implemented an online system for the payment of court fines.
The justice noted the Niagara Town Court was also the first justice court to submit a plan and receive approval to conduct virtual court proceedings.
"It has been truly an honor to serve the Town of Niagara residents as their town judge," Restaino said. "I hope to have earned their continued confidence and support as I look forward to continuing to serve in this capacity.”
Restaino said he will seek the endorsement of all political parties.
