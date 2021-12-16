Another way to help those in need

People and institutions around the Falls continue to prove why Western New York is well known for its kindness and generosity.
In a partnership with the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, the Underground Railroad Heritage Center at 825 Depot Ave. W (inside the Niagara Falls Train Station) is continuing to take donations of winter apparel and unopened toys, to help give children in need a joyous holiday season. The drive, begun on December 6, will continue through Monday.
Individuals wishing to make a donation can do so between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. through this Sunday by visiting the center, said Evan Wright, Director of Operations.
There is a collection basket inside the door where people may give.
For those last minute gift givers, although the center is closed on Monday, Wright said people who come by and knock on the door will be greeted and can give gifts that day as well.
This is the center’s first year working in cooperation with the collaborative on the drive, but Wright said they hope to make it an annual event.
“Participation has been great,” said Wright when asked on Thursday afternoon, “we have a full basket right now. It’s a great way to help those in need, especially kids.”
The Underground Railroad Heritage Center can be reached by telephone at (716) 300-8477 or online at niagarafallsundergrounrailroad.org
