Another thumbs down to asphalt plant plans

Michele DeLuca/StaffThe Niagara County planning board listens to a discussion about the plans for an asphalt plant on Witmer Road in the Town of Niagara Monday afternoon. The board voted not to approve the plans for the plant, which were presented by AL Asphalt. See the video online of the discussion between board members and proposed plant owner Roseanne DiPizio, at www.niagara-gazette.com.