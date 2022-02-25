Members of the Falls City Council will hold a special meeting later today to act on seven items directed to them by Mayor Robert Restaino.
The mayor called for the special meeting on Tuesday, less than a week after the council's regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 16.
There was no indication as to the urgency of the items or why they needed to be considered at a special meeting.
Five of the items involve contracts being awarded by the city. The mayor is recommending that council members OK a contract for $268,486 to Mark Cerrone Inc. to provide a new automatic entry gate at the city's Department of Public Works depot on New Road.
The council will also be looking to approve a $17,160 bid for four new thermal imaging cameras for the Niagara Falls Fire Department. The funding for the equipment will come from American Rescue Plan allocations to the city.
The council agenda includes contracts with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) for its summer trolley service and with USA Niagara for the management and programming of activities on Old Falls Street.
Restaino is also proposing that the council approve a $25,000 grant to the LaSalle Education Club. Since 1967, the club has provided college scholarships to students in the Falls.
The grant would support the club's mentoring program.
Also on the agenda are a shuffling of manpower allocations in the Falls Police Department to help fill some long-term vacancies in the detective divisions. The mayor is also asking he council to back an effort by the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society to place a National Register of Historical Places Maker at the city train station.
The maker would commemorate the capture of a confederate spy by Falls police on Dec. 16, 1864, The capture took place at what is now the city's train station.
The spy, John Yates Beall, was waiting for a train to take him to Canada, possibly via the Suspension Bridge. Prior to his capture, he had attempted to derail a train between Buffalo and Dunkirk that was carrying prisoners of war.
Before he could escape, he was apprehended by Falls Police Officer D.H. Thomas.
The council meeting is 6 p.m. at city hall.
