Another positive virus case reported in Newfane school district

Another individual with ties to the Newfane Central School District has tested positive for COVID-19.
District Superintendent Michael Baumann informed parents in the district about the situation in a letter delivered on Tuesday.
According to the letter, the district is in contact with the Niagara County Department of health regarding the situation and is following all recommended directives and guidance to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Baumann's letter indicates that the person who tested positive was last present on the district's campus on Nov. 3 and the health department is now in the process of contact tracing all potentially affected individuals. The letter says individuals who may have been in contact with the infected person will hear directly from the health department if they are determined to be at potential risk. The letter indicates that the district has thoroughly disinfected areas where the positive individual may have occupied.
Baumann notes that parents receiving the letter should not construe it as an indication that their child has been exposed or was in close contact with the infected person. Rather, he notes, the district is simply informing parents about the positive case.
"It is important that we all continue to comply with established health and safety protocols like social distancing, face coverings, good hygiene practices and monitoring for symptoms, among other equally important preventative techniques," the letter reads.
Baumann issued a similar letter to parents earlier this month, alerting them to a person "associated" with the district having tested positive for COVID-19. That letter indicated that the individual who tested positive for the virus was not in the school building or on school grounds since the start of the school year. In response to questions from the newspaper, Baumann said the district was continuing to follow all the steps it has been following since the school year started, including cleaning, mask wearing and practicing social distancing.
