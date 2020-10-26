TOWN OF LOCKPORT — Ted Bunce stood in a line outside the 4-H Center with about 70 fellow voters on Monday and his intentions when it came to voting were as clear as the pro-Trump mask covering his face.
“What gave it away?” Bunce quipped, when asked if he was voting for Donald Trump. “I’m a deplorable, OK? I admit it.”
Bunce said he planned to vote for Trump, adding, “What he said, he did. He’s a man of action, not language.”
Bunce was one of dozens of Niagara County residents who again on Monday were eager to take advantage of their early voting opportunity in the 2020 presidential election. Turnout at the polling sites in Lockport and Niagara Falls was again running high on Monday, mirroring voter turnout numbers being reported throughout the nation.
And there were plenty of Biden supporters as well standing in line to vote in Lockport on Monday as well.
“Well, put it to you this way, not Trump,” said voter Mike Howells.
“The real issue is not the coronavirus, it’s not his handling of that, it’s the environment,” he added. “We've got grandkids and we want them to grow up and have a good environment. Climate, that’s the biggest thing. Eventually, we’ll get this coronavirus under control. It’ll take a while, but we will. The Spanish Flu took two years.”
Another early voter in line, Sherrill Koithan, said she also supported Biden.
“We definitely need to get America back in the direction it needs to go, and we’re not heading there right now with Trump. We need a change,” she said.
In what's quickly shaping up to be one of the greatest voter turnouts in the history of the United States, close to 5,400 registered voters in Niagara County alone — 3.9% of all registered voters — have come out in person to vote for president on the first three of nine consecutive general election early voting days in Niagara County. Early voting continues through Nov. 2.
Niagara County Board of elections commissioners Lora Allen and Jennifer Sandonato said 5,386 early votes were cast in the county through 5 p.m. Monday. Two polling sites are being used, including Lockport's Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H Center on Lake Avenue and the St. John De LaSalle Center in Niagara Falls.
County electios commissioners reported that 1,089 people voted early at the 4-H Center in Lockport on Saturday, 1,023 voted there on Sunday and 747 more as of 5 p.m. Monday, bringing the total number early voters in Lockport at 2,859.
In Niagara Falls, 2,527 voted on the first three early voting days, with 1,071 voting on Saturday, 685 more on Sunday and 771 on Monday (as of 5 p.m.), the commissioners said.
There are 138,604 registered voters in Niagara County, including 51,669 Democrats and 46,790 Republicans.
Sandonato said it's difficult to gauge the local turnout response because there's nothing to compare it to, being the first ever early voting for president in this county.
“What I can say is we're learning a lot every day and voters are showing up enthusiastically at the polls,” Sandonato said.
According to the US Elections Project, the 2020 election could have the highest rate of voter turnout since 1908, predicting a record 150 million ballots, representing 65% of eligible voters, for this election.
Remaining early voting times and both locations in Niagara County are as follows:
• Today — Noon to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Friday — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Saturday — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Nov. 1 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Follow reporter John D'Onofrio on Twitter with "Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y." weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
