If you see something, do something.
So Niagara Falls firefighter and Local 714 union president Noah Masur was kayaking Cayuga Creek and noticed an area of the creek that essentially became a dumping ground.
Saturday, during the Niagara Beautification Commission’s (NBC) citywide cleanup, instead of cleaning up in their typical spots, Masur organized a group including his wife Taylor, Nick D’Aloise and Phil Gigliotti of the Scajaquada Canoe Club to tackle the offending area.
They started on the creek near Poppie’s Place, the Family Dollar and the Old Crows Nest restaurant.
“It was an absolute disaster,” Masur said, “a total dumping ground. We thought it was a shame. We knew a few shopping carts. Twenty-five was the final count.”
They also came across a flat-screen television, bags of dirty diapers and other unimaginable refuse.
James Abbondanza is acting chairperson for the NBC. It was his first year running the event.
“It went OK,” he said. “The group does so much during the year, like clean mobs. We are trying to branch out into other areas, maybe talking about art involvement.”
Abbondanza said the turnout of 500 to 600 people was bolstered by some big turnouts not only from police and fire but from the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association and Niagara Charter School.
“There was a lot going on and it was a beautiful day,” Abbondanza said, adding that his group would be reviewing everything Tuesday night and talking about ways to improve next year. While many different organizations helped, Abbondanza said Modern Disposal, which was collection all the refuse was very important.
As for Masur, he said seeing a bit of hope for the creek was a real step in then right direction. He lives adjacent as has seen wood duck, cormorants, mergansers and herons among other birds this spring.
“We look forward to seeing what the next process is to get the trees cleared out of there,” he said. “There are a lot of big trees – it is more than a one- or two-person job.”
