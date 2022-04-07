Animals safe after barn fire in Ransomville

RANSOMVILLE — A barn burned on Randall Road and several chickens, ducks, pigs and goats were lucky to escape with their lives on Thursday.
Alexis Kasprzak said she was alerted to the fire about noon when a neighbor knocked on her door. Immediately, she ran to the burning structure and opened the door so that the animals could escape.
Wilson Fire Company No. 1 Chief Jeff Monroe said all the animals were saved and his crew, with assistance from South Wilson company volunteers, brought the fire under control shortly after they arrived on the scene.
Kasprzak has been living in the home owned by her grandfather since her father died; she grew up there with animals, she said. After moving in, she gave up the animals and quickly began to miss them, so she got some new ones. Now she's not sure what to do with them, since their home is ruined.
Kasprzak admitted she's embarrassed by the fire, which she thinks was caused by a heat lamp.
"I was just going to move those heat lamps, because of the weather," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.