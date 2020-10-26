Two community pillars, one a longtime activist and the other a new enterprise, have been honored by the Niagara Falls City Council and Mayor Robert Restaino.
The council voted unanimously this week to honor the work of Ron Anderluh as well as the community involvement of the owners of the Little Bakery.
Anderluh, a lifelong resident of the Falls, has been a regular at city council meetings for as long as most folks can remember. A regular public speaker at the meetings, those in attendance usually smile as Anderluh approaches the speaker's podium and announces his Buffalo Avenue address in a booming voice.
The council resolution honoring him noted that Anderluh began his business career as a stock clerk at Biers Department store, before moving on to retail positions at the Rainbow Center and Summit Park malls.
But Anderluh has been best known for his tireless volunteer work with a host of community and business associations throughout the Niagara Region, especially in the Falls. Council members noted that Anderluh was an active member of several Rotary Clubs and Chambers of Commerce.
Anderluh has served on the Pine Avenue Business Association board and later transferred his efforts to work as the development coordinator for the Niagara Street Business Association. His role in the Niagara Street business district blossomed as he advocated for improvements to Gill Creek Park.
The council resolution called the park Anderluh's "pride and joy."
"He has been instrumental in all of the projects undertaken at the park over the last 20 years. On Wednesday nights during the summer, there will be 200 to 400 people at the park taking in a free concert all because of Ron’s tenacity," the resolution reads. "He’s an avid fundraiser - just ask anyone who buys a chicken dinner ticket. Once you buy a ticket from Ron, it will never be your last."
While noting Anderluh has also worked to benefit Town of Niagara business groups, the council members said the Falls was clearly his favorite spot.
"He has an open communication with all at city hall. He attends and speaks at nearly every city council meeting and has regular meetings with its members. He is always available to anyone that reaches out to him with a problem," the resolution reads. "There is truly no other city resident who loves and serves Niagara Falls like Ron Anderluh."
Anderluh, who accepted the honor in the council chambers on Wednesday, said: "Wow. Sounds like a eulogy, but I'm still here. And we're not through yet."
The council also celebrated "The Little Bakery," formerly known as Trusello's Bakery.
The Elmwood Avenue bakery was purchased in August 2017 by Samantha Bassett. At that time, Bassett said her goal was to "bring back the memories of so many city residents of the bread and old fashioned pizza that Trusello's was famous for."
While noting that "it was hoped that the bakery could help foster goodwill and become a place where the hungry and needy could stop in for a couple slices of pizza or a loaf of bread," council members hailed the bakery's charity during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
"Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Little Bakery has very generously donated to many food pantries, non-profits and various community organizations throughout the area," the resolution reads. "'The Little Bakery' has established itself as a true community leader in helping those in need."
Bassett accepted the council resolution on behalf of her business.
