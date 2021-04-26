The Niagara Falls Police Department made history on Monday with the appointee of its first minority command officer.
Mayor Robert Restaino and Police Superintendent John Faso announced the promotion of Patrol Officer Joel N. Smith to the rank of lieutenant during a ceremony at city hall.
Smith is a 10-year plus veteran of the police department. While the department has had a minority deputy superintendent and minority detectives, Smith’s promotion marks the first time Falls Police will have a minority commander in the patrol division.
Restaino and Faso praised Smith as a “very good cop” and called Smith’s promotion an “historic moment” for the department.
The mayor and superintendent also swore-in three new patrol officers. Two of the officers will be transferring into the Falls department after previously work for the Town of Niagara Police Department.
The third officer will be entering the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy for training this summer.
