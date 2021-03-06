WHEATFIELD — Not quite 2-1/2 years after she left the animal shelter that she helped usher out of a scandal, Amy Lewis has returned to the Lockport Road home of the SPCA of Niagara, determined to restore the stability and purpose of the sometimes troubled organization.
"A return to stability is the theme for our board and the shelter going forward," said Jennifer Pitarresi, the new president of the SPCA of Niagara Board of Directors. "I think we were pretty stable in my first (tenure on the board). The SPCA is still a safe place for animals and we need the support of our public."
Pitarresi was one of a number of directors who left the organization in 2019 in a dispute with the shelter's then-executive director and then-board president. Lewis had departed in 2018 to pursue other endeavors.
In January 2020, an outside consultant asked the warring factions to look for compromise for the sake of the animals in the SPCA of Niagara's care. But through much of the year, tensions still simmered.
Seven weeks ago, in yet another shake-up, five of the shelter's 12 board members, including its troubled president, resigned. The remaining board members sacked the agency's embattled shelter director and re-hired Lewis.
The former executive director, who had guided the organization out of a scandal that included reported mismanagement and animal maltreatment, says she too is ready for a return to stability.
"I think, all things considered, things are going pretty well," Lewis said as she bustled about the shelter this week.
Not that she hasn't faced some challenges.
"I've been back for seven weeks and it's been a time of transition," she said. "We've gone through some upheaval with staff and the finances were a bit dire."
But Lewis says she's confident, after the challenges of her first tenure at the shelter, that she can get things right again. After the 2012 animal euthanasia scandal, Lewis led the SPCA of Niagara's conversion to a no-kill shelter operation. She increased adoptions and volunteer recruitment, acquired a surgical trailer for on-site sterilizations and added an animal cruelty investigator, a volunteer coordinator, a behavioralist and a full-time veterinarian, while increasing the staff from 15 to 32.
Pitarresi expects a return to that kind of progress.
"Any time there has been a problem at the shelter, it has been when we had an executive who didn't have animal management experience," Pitarresi said. "The shelter has to operate on an animal first basis and it will under Amy. She has a lot of great ideas."
Looking to build on her first-term successes, Lewis has focused first on the shelter staff.
"The atmosphere was a little negative," Lewis said when first got back to the shelter. "So my first order of business was to meet with the staff and assess our operations."
With a budget that had been depleted by a decline in donations tied both to the recent crises at the shelter and the COVID-19 pandemic, Lewis said she needed to make some staff cuts. Among them was the shelter's full-time veterinarian.
"We have an ample staff," Lewis said. "We have enough animal care staff and our volunteers have been wonderful."
With donations starting to rebound, Lewis said she'll be looking for a new full-time veterinarian soon. Meantime, she says she has been working with a network of private-practice vets to meet the needs of the shelter's animals.
"With the volume of animals we see here, our spay-neuter program and an amazing (newly opened) surgical suite, I think it's important to have a full-time vet on staff," she said.
Lewis said she was surprised to find, upon her return, that the shelter population was lower than she would have expected. She said the pandemic may be contributing to that, though she also noted that the shelter's adoptions programs have been "very successful."
In her time away, Lewis said she was active in the animal rescue community and will now look to continue growing relationships between the shelter and the area's rescue organizations.
"Those relationships will help everyone, I think," Lewis said.
The returning director also made it clear that there will be "absolutely no change" to the shelter's no-kill policies.
"That was my first priority when I first got here. I supported that mission for seven and a half years and I wouldn't dream of undoing that," she said.
Relationships with animal rescue organizations will help the no-kill mission, according to Lewis.
She said the shelter recently took in a dog with significant behavioral issues that had led it to bite a small child, and with that kind of behavioral challenge, the dog might have been humanely euthanized. But instead, the dog was placed with a rescue organization that can provide intensive intervention and eventually find it an adoptive home.
As Lewis looks to build on outcomes like that, she said she also hopes to increase staff training "to provide better enrichment to the animals."
Pitarresi said Lewis' return has led to "a lot of positive feedback" and the return of some donors who had pulled away from the shelter.
"I hope the public understands that this transition is a good one," Pitarresi said. "The board will govern (the organization), but Amy will run the shelter."
