Inclement weather contributed to a shorter than usual Veterans Day ceremony at Hyde Park on Friday.
In fact, this year's event honoring those who served in the U.S. military lasted just 11 minutes.
In a way that was fitting, considering Veterans Day recognizes "the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month" of 1918, the time when Germany stopped officially stopped fighting, bringing an end to World War I.
Despite heavy, driving rain and dark, overcast skies, more than 50 people attended the brief ceremony near the Veterans Monument at Hyde Park.
Dave Fabrizio, one of the event organizers and chairman of the Niagara Falls Veterans Monument Commission, viewed the turnout as a sign of the community's dedication and patriotism.
"We didn't think anybody was going to come out there today because it was a downpour, but they came out," Fabrizio said.
Fabrizio noted that many of those in attendance were veterans themselves, including some elderly members of the Korean War who now have difficulty walking that braved the cold, wet conditions to attend the ceremony just the same.
Fabrizio, himself a retired Marine, said he thinks their desire to attend even in bad weather says a lot about why Veterans Day is important:
"When a veteran leaves his house to go service America, he leaves his family, his loved ones behind and he doesn't ask any questions. He just goes. We thanked them for that. That's what made this country great," Fabrizio said.
"There are those who didn't come back," he added. "We also remember those who died and we keep those in our hearts and prayers."
Fabrizio and commission Vice President Stan Zimmerman were able to share some good news on Friday about the outcome of an incident involving a vandalized bench that brought a lot of attention earlier this year to the Falls veterans monument.
In July, vandals badly damaged the American Legion John J. Welch Post 381 Bench, which was donated by the Welch Post and had the logos of every branch of the U.S military etched on it.
Both Fabrizio and Zimmerman said in the aftermath of the vandalism the commission received numerous donations from individuals and businesses, not just in Western New York but from other parts of the country.
As a result, they said, the commission raised more than enough money to replace the bench, which has already been built and is now waiting to be installed, likely at some point in the spring.
"It was really something," Fabrizio said. "The people really stepped up."
Before the commission installs the bench, and two others that are planned for the monument, steps will be taken to enhance security at the site.
Fabrizio and Zimmerman said the commission will be installing new lighting and security cameras at the monument. Fabrizio said Mayor Robert Restaino and Niagara Falls Police Chief James Faso have agreed to allow the monument's cameras to be connected to the police department's system so it can be monitored around-the-clock.
"It's not that it is going to stop it necessarily but it is a deterrent," Fabrizio said of the stepped-up security measures.
"It was a bad event, a bad experience but it turned out to be a good thing in the end," Fabrizio added.
