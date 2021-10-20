The American Red Cross Western New York chapter will hold its third annual Real Heroes of Western New York recognition event set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, presented by Calspan Corporation and Corporate Chairs John & Carolyn Yurtchuk.
Each year, the Red Cross honors individuals who have shown courage, dedication, and unselfish character through their acts of heroism in our community. This year’s event will feature the inspiring stories of several individuals from the eight counties that make up the Western New York chapter who demonstrated heroic actions, often in the face of life-threatening situations – all highlighted on the big screen at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport.
Honorees were chosen for the following categories: Animal Rescue, Blood Donor/Services, Community Service, Education, Emergency Response, Good Neighbor, Good Samaritan (Adult), Good Samaritan (Youth), Law Enforcement, Lifeline, Medical, Military and Workplace Safety.
Tickets are $20 per vehicle for this family-friendly event. Guests are invited to stay for a free screening of "The Addams Family" (1991) immediately after the show, enjoy the concession stand and grab a bite to eat from UB’s Little Blue Food Truck (cash only).
Proceeds will support Red Cross programs and services such as Disaster Relief; Service to the Armed Forces; and Preparedness and Health & Safety Training. As an organization committed to helping community members in the face of emergencies, the Red Cross is honored to salute individuals who make a difference. Participants also have the option of joining the show virtually through the event website.
To learn more and register for tickets, or to join virtually on the night of the event, visit redcross.org/WNYRealHeroes.
